Tinubu Congratulates Etsu Nupe on 70th Birthday, 19th Coronation Anniversary

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 70th birthday and 19 years on the throne as the Paramount Ruler of the Nupe ethnic nation.


He commended him for his nationalistic fervour and contributions to Nigeria’s development.
In a congratulatory statement by his Media Office, yesterday, in Lagos, Tinubu said the royal father, as a prominent figure in the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, has provided leadership and deployed his knowledge and expertise meaningfully.


“I’m most delighted to celebrate His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, on the occasion of his 70th birthday and 19 memorable years on the throne of his forebears as the Paramount Ruler of Nupe ethnic nation.


“Testimonies abound of your good deed to all and sundry irrespective of creed, colour and race. Your nationalistic fervour and contributions to Nigeria’s unity and cohesion, and the development of your Nupe ethnic nation, Niger State, Nigeria and beyond, are noteworthy.


“Your past services to our dear country as an Officer of the Nigerian Army, during which you played a critical role in maintaining peace and security in Nigeria, West Africa and the world at large, are also acknowledged and highly appreciated.


“As a prominent figure in the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, you have provided leadership and meaningfully deployed your knowledge, exposure and expertise.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants you long life, sound health and increased wisdom to continue rendering invaluable services to your subjects and our beloved country,” he said.

