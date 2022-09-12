Heritage Bank Appoints George-Taylor Acting Managing Director, Sekibo Retires

Nume Ekeghe

Heritage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Akinola George-Taylor as its acting Managing Director as Dr. Ifie Sekibo who has served his 10 years tenure at the bank retires.

Heritage bank in a statement also announced two new executive directors all having received approval from the Board of Directors of Heritage Bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The new Ag. Managing Director will be overseeing all of Heritage’s banking operations across Nigeria effective immediately.

George-Taylor is an experienced banker with over two decades working in the banking and financial services sector, Akinola George-Taylor has a proven track record in managing multi-billion Naira operations. He started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where he rose to the position of Executive Director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja & North Central. Whilst at the Bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors. He was also the Managing Director of GTBank in Sierra Leone between 2005 to 2009.”

The appointments of Osepiribo Ben-Willie and George Oko-Oboh were also announced as Executive Directors.

Osepiribo Ben-Willie is an accomplished banker with over two decades of experience of which she had been leading business transformation initiatives at various levels within the financial service space. Ben-Willie is currently the Directorate Head South-South, South-East & Private Wealth Management Team in Heritage Bank Plc. She has worked in the following banking institutions – Credite Bank Nigeria Limited, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank and Stanbic IBTC.

George Oko-Oboh currently heads the Abuja and North Directorate Business of Heritage Bank Plc where he plays a pivotal role in the business growth and daily operations of all businesses and transactions as it relates to his area of supervision. Oko-Oboh is an accomplished financial services professional with over two decades of banking experience functioning in various leading business roles spanning Retail, SME, Commercial, Public Sector, Collections, Funding Advisory and Corporate Negotiations.