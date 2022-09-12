Ecobank Names Jeremy Awori Group CEO,  as Adeyemi Retires

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Awori as its Group Chief Executive following the retirement of Ade Ayeyemi, its Group Chief Executive Officer.

Adeyemi is retiring from the bank as he has gotten to the age of retirement in accordance with ETI policy.

The Board of Directors of the bank in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Monday said it selected Jeremy Awori to succeed Ade Ayeyemi as Group Chief Executive Officer.

While the relevant effective dates is expected to be communicated in due course, Ecobank Group Chairman, Alain Nkontchou, thanked Adeyemi for his immense contribution during his seven years at the helm of the Ecobank Group as Group CEO.

He added: “Ade can be rightly proud of his success in leading the implementation of the Roadmap to Leadership strategy, navigating Ecobank through challenges, seizing opportunities, and positioning Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth. Ade’s deep knowledge, unrivaled vision, commitment and infinite passion made all the difference. It has been a real pleasure working with him. | count on his continuous support to ensure a smooth transition as we onboard Jeremy Awori as the new Group CEO.”

“Jeremy Awori is a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achhevements in his previous capacities. The Board of Directors strongly belteves that his drive and strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase” Alain Nkontchou stated.

Ade Ayeyemi on his own part expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ecobank Group and stated: “It is a privilege to lead an amazing team of Ecobankers in bringing the Ecobank Group back to growth and continuing to realise our commendable pan-African mandate.” He also expressed his commitment to a smooth transition and onboarding of his successor.

The incoming Group CEO, Jeremy Awori, responding to the announcement of his appointment said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer. | look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan African institution full of talented people, while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the continent’s economic development and financial integration with Ecobank Group.”

Jeremy Awori is joining Ecobank Group following a twenty-five-year long career in the banking industry, with almost a decade leading Absa Bank Kenya Plc as the CEO & Managing Director.

Before joining Absa, Jeremy held multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa. He brings a wealth of experience, skills, and industry know how to the Ecobank Group.