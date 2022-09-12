2023: To Secure Victory, Peter Obi Support Group Targets Key States

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Peter Obi Support Group (POPSG), has said the victory of their principal and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, would likely be decided in five key states in some of the regions in the country.



This is as the group declared that the 2023 polls would not be a gentleman’s game.

President of the group, Mr. Felix Obaze, who also doubled as its international president, stated this in Abuja at the weekend during inauguration ceremony of the FCT chapter of the group.



Obaze emphasised on the importance of supporters of the party to focus more on winning more supporters in states like Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa and the FCT, whom he said were a major power house in terms of voting population.



He said though while he would not rule out the important of winning in other states, winning the identified states could swing the election to their favour.

“We have 36 states in Nigeria and the FCT and we have considered these states critical, because the mass of the voting population are in these states. States like Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, FCT, are major power house in terms of voting population,” he said, noting that the inauguration of the chapter was aimed at expanding the support base of the group to boost the chances of Labour Party in next year’s presidential election.



“The FCT chapter exco, who will mobilise thousands of Nigerians from the grassroots in the FCT for the 2023 presidential election. The body is in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and in diaspora.

“The structure is very clear. We have inaugurated states exco, who inaugurate local government exco and down to wards and units so that the message can be taken to the grassroots,” he said.



He, however, called on Nigerians to get involved to avert what he described as looming disaster, noting that the people must seize power by every means.

“If you don’t take it by every means, you will know that Buhari era, we are living in is paradise. If we don’t get involved, we will be praying to God, I wish Buhari was in government. Nigeria must be rescued and you all must be involved,” advised Obaze, who said they had placed more focus “on the youths, who have over 60 per cent of the voting population.

“That’s why we are capturing these critical states. If we are able to galvanise these states, while not forgetting other states, we are confident that the mandate could be delivered to Peter O