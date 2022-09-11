  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Anglican Priest Resigns to Form Polygamous Movement

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

An Anglican priest of the Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Rev. Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, has resigned his position as a priest of the church.

Lotanna, a lawyer from Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi, stated in his resignation letter that he received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy.

He claimed that the movement, which would be called “Gideonites” was aimed at encouraging polygamy, with a vision to reducing the rate of sexual sins in society.

He also said the place of worship would be called “Gideonites Temple.”

He pointed out that polygamy is not a sin, contrary to what is generally being preached.

According to him, what God hates is divorce of any type, and sleeping with another man’s wife.

He insisted that God desired men to even marry more than one wife, instead of going for someone’s wife or ladies they were not married to.

He said he had taken his time to discover the truth the church had hidden from members for a long time, adding that it was high time people were told the truth.

His colleagues expressed shock at Lotanna’s action, saying that they never expected such.

Lotanna ordained an Anglican priest on December 22, 2019, at Cathedral Church of St. Mary’s Uruagu, Nnewi, is married to Chinyere Abigail, who hails from Umuogbu village Achara in Awka North of Anambra State.

No official reaction yet from the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi about the development, as the diocese is busy with the activities of its 2022 synod.

