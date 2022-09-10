Calvin Bassey: Living up to Billing

Very few players have been able to manage big price tag on them, but for Calvin Bassey, he has surpassed expectation in spite of his record-breaking move from Glasgow Rangers to Ajax Amsterdam. Little wonder the club’s legend, Frank De Boar said the Nigerian is ‘undroppable’

When Ajax confirmed the signing of Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey from Rangers on a five-year contract for €27.5m including add-ons, some analysts were doubtful if the Super Eagle could cope with the pressure of the big transfer money which is the second highest fee ever paid by Ajax for a signing, coming some way short of Steven Bergwijn’s €31.25m move from Tottenham Hotspur earlier.

His departure saw Rangers pocket a club-record fee for a player that cost them a mere £230,000 from Leicester two years ago.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester City for a Training Compensation Fee in the summer of 2020, making 65 appearances for the Light Blues.

Bassey has however been impressive since joining Ajax and has been hailed by the Amsterdam boss, Alfred Schreuder as a massive signing for them.

Ahead of his Ajax clash against Bassey’s former team-Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, Schreuder hailed the Super Eagles defender as a massive signing for them.

“I think he’s a great signing for us,” Schreuder said ahead of his sides against Rangers.

“We’re happy that he’s here on our team. He’s a very positive guy, good energy in the team; he’s improving with the ball. We’re very happy he’s in our squad,” he said.

Earlier, Dutch football legend, Ronald De Boer hailed the young Super Eagles defender, saying he loves how quickly the Nigerian has settled to life at Ajax.

He said he has shown great strength, speed and good football skills, and that’s not common with new young players.

The Ajax great described the former Rangers man as a fantastic signing and said his former club should not look forward to him.

“I’ve been really impressed by Bassey. He was unlucky to be sent-off in the Super Cup,” he said.

“He started the game well and we have already had the people who thought he was just a big lump, charging around kicking people, changing their opinions.

“He gives Ajax strength and speed and on the ball he’s alright. Of course, he can still improve on that part of his game but I think he showed in the last few games that he’s undroppable.”

De Boer added that; “Rangers won’t be looking forward to meeting him again. I thought he was one of the best players in the Europa League final, he was unbelievable.

“He’s still very young so it’s a great signing for Ajax. He has some rough edges but Ajax is the perfect place to polish those up. He’ll come under the wing of Daley Blind and be taught the Ajax philosophy, which is to play the ball along the ground and make combinations.”

Bassey made his Champions League debut for Ajax, and he put in a strong performance to help his side.

He admits he will let his former Rangers pals recover from their hiding in Holland before passing on his best wishes.

It was a miserable reunion for the Ibrox side as they came face to face with the breakout star of last year’s incredible Europa League run. Bassey won his £20million move to Ajax on the back of that Seville surge but has remained close with his former team-mates, even visiting them in Eindhoven ahead of last month’s play-off win over PSV.

But he admits the aftermath of Wednesday night’s Champions League pummelling was not the time for a fresh catch-up. He said: “I didn’t think I could just message them just like that tonight. I’ll give them a day. It just depends on how they are. I haven’t seen them for a while. Obviously, I’m buzzing on one side but (on the other) I can’t explain it, it’s a weird feeling.

“When I’m not playing against the (Rangers) boys I wish them the best and I’m always rooting for them to win. But being on the pitch against them, I just had to switch that focus because now I’m here. I’ve got to give 100 per cent and I’m just pleased to get the win.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy for us. I just think we executed what the manager wanted from us right at times. There’s still work to be done for us to get better but we’re pleased with the performance. We just need to keep working on.”

Speaking after his side’s loss to Ajax, Rangers coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admitted that he wishes that he had the services of Super Eagles defender when they took on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. But he maintains that the team has to move on.

“Of course, I would have loved to have Calvin on the bench today, but we sold him for so much money. Players go and players come. They are good players but they are not playing for us anymore.

Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible UEFA Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.

The highly-rated defender attracted interest from Brighton and clubs across Europe, including Bundesliga and Serie A sides but Schreuder had spoken to Bassey over the phone and made huge impression on the 22-year-old.

Bassey made 50 appearances across all competitions for Rangers last season and was named in the Europa League team of the season following Rangers’ run to the final.

He also played a key role as the club won the Scottish Cup in May, adding to the Scottish Premiership title he won the previous campaign.

Former Rangers striker, Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News: “Especially towards the end of this season, and the Europa League run that Rangers had, Bassey was unbelievable. He’s versatile too; he can play left-back, he can play the left of a two, left of a three, the centre of three and I think that’s why he’s attracting clubs. We know, nowadays, that when teams are looking at players, they are looking at them to cover numerous positions and he, Bassey, certainly falls into that category.

“These performances towards the end of the season for Rangers were outstanding and you felt as if the team got lots of belief from that as well. They didn’t have to protect the back line as much because of his pace, recovery, ability to deal with one-on-one situations. If he has to go, as it looks as though is going to happen, he will be a big miss for Rangers.

“Players have left in the past and they replaced, but I think this one could be a little bit difficult because of that versatility. I think Rangers will need cover. So, they are going to need someone to come in at left-back, and someone that can play on the left-hand side of a two or a three as well off the back of losing Bassey.

“Virgil van Dijk proved it at the top level, but I think is very harsh on such a young boy, at this moment, time to label him. But he’s showing that he’s got the attributes; he’s got the pace, he’s got the aggression, he’s good with the ball, he can defend one-on-ones, so he will be an attractive signing for someone.

The 22-year-old shot himself to the top of every major club’s shopping list after a great week that saw him excel in the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals.

Rangers lost to German foes Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, but Bassey was outstanding at centre-back, and he subsequently made the competition’s Team of the Season.

A few days later, the versatile Super Eagles defender claimed the Man-of-the-Match award playing at left full-back as the Light Blues defeated Hearts at Hampden to lift the Scottish Cup.

Despite Bassey starting his Ajax career with a red card, he has not looked back ever since and is sending tongues wagging and making critics swallow their words, and pride.