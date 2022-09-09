Klopp Not Worried of Possible Liverpool Sack

Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool’s struggles so far this season.

The Reds have won just two of their first seven games this campaign, and their underlying issues were deeply exposed in Wednesday’s 4-1 hammering at Napoli in the Champions League.

After their own difficult beginning to the new term, Chelsea shockingly parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and are set to bring in Graham Potter as his replacement. But Klopp is not concerned that Liverpool will similarly replace him.

When asked if he’s worried about getting the sack, Klopp replied: “Not really. Our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will.”

Klopp is now into his seventh season at Anfield and has never lasted longer than that time frame at any club before.

He lasted seven years in his first managerial job at Mainz, being relegated from the Bundesliga in his penultimate campaign and failing to win promotion in his final year.

The German was also at Borussia Dortmund for seven years, and while he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the Champion League final in that time, BVB strangely imploded in his final season, spending several weeks bottom of the table before eventually finishing seventh.