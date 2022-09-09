13 Nigerians Killed from 2016 till Date Without Resolution in Northern Cyprus, NIDCOM Laments





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has lamented that 13 Nigerians have been killed in Northern Cyprus from 2016 till date without “any resolution om such crime.”

Abike-Erewa, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun yesterday, said: “Some of the deaths recorded in Northern Cyprus without any resolution from 2016 till date included those of Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Bello, 25, son of Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of Kaduna State High Court, 2020; Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University on February 1, 2018; Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University on April 19, 2019; Gabriel Soriwei, a first-year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia; Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and was found dead on July 1, 2019; Augustine Wallies, killed on April 19, 2019; Stanley Eteimo, 28; Hassan Babatunde, 28.

Others are Temitayo Adigun, Kubiat Abasi, Abraham Okon, Oziegbe Godspower Airekugose, Olasubomi Ope.”

NIDCOM, while appealing to the Turkish Embassy to do all it can to protect Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, particularly students, said: “We are optimistic that the reaction to our recent statement would elicit a positive and proactive reaction from the Embassy.”

The statement further read that: “While we pray for the repose of the souls of many students who have died in mysterious circumstances in Northern Cyprus, we also pray and hope that only good stories would henceforth emanate from Northern Cyprus.

“The attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to a letter purportedly written to our Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, by His Excellency, Hidayet Bayraktar, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey on the welfare of Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus.

“Firstly, no official letter was received till date in our office except the unsigned one being circulated in the media. However, we thank the ambassador and glad that our recent media briefing has elicited his response pertaining to the unfortunate incidents in Northern Cyprus.

“It will be recalled that Dabiri-Erewa and a team from NIDCOM had been to the Turkish Embassy twice to discuss issues relating to Nigerians welfare in Turkey and Northern Cyprus, but got no response from the ambassador.

“It is on record that we received petitions on regular basis from Nigerians, especially parents whose children had been victims in one way or another in Northern Cyprus.

The commission warned that: “In as much as we do advise our citizens to always be law-abiding wherever they find themselves and be good ambassadors of the country, Nigeria will not fold its arms and allow its citizens to be molested or killed in any unjustifiable manner while seeking knowledge in a foreign land.”