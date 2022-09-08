Secured Records Commissions Warehouse to Deepen Operations in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Secured Records Management Solutions (SRMS), a provider of end-to-end document management and secured software solutions, has commissioned its second document archiving warehouse in Nigeria.

The warehouse, which is located in Abuja, is positioned to improve its operations and deliver efficient services to customers in the region.

The commissioning of the 700-square feet, state-of-the-art warehouse follows the organisation’s promise of delivering specialised and enhanced solutions that maximises productivity for customers as well as expanding SRMS services to both the private and public sector across Nigeria. Through the expansion, SRMS aims to reinforce its commitment to offering its customers a smart, comprehensive range of services including document warehousing, document management, data management, workforce automation, Cybersecurity, IT consultancy, data warehousing and visualisation, and software development across Nigeria.

Speaking during the unveiling, Chief Executive Officer, Secured Records Management Solutions, Dr. Sam Nwosu, said, “We are delighted to be launching our new document archiving warehouse in Abuja. From our success in Lagos where we have a similar facility, the feedback we received from our customers proves that our service is helping them reduce the time spent on locating legacy documents. With our new warehouse, which happens to be one of the best archiving document storage centers in the country, organisations can expect a seamless process of storing, and retrieving documents, with the guaranteed security of documents, and business continuity.”

Nwosu added: “Expanding our services to other parts of the country is part of our strategic initiative to establish our footprint across Nigeria. So far, SRMS has recorded success in safeguarding over 150 million documents for customers across different industries in Nigeria. With our achievements, we believe that this new warehouse would boost our capacity to serve our clients better, especially those within the Northern region of Nigeria.”