Medic West Africa Facilitates Collaborations to Transform Healthcare Infrastructure

Rebecca Ejioma



The Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference are connecting leading players across the healthcare sector to a solid platform for strategic collaborations and knowledge sharing to transform the healthcare infrastructure.

The company is doing this through the ongoing exhibition, which started yesterday and will end tomorrow, September 9, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

At the exhibition stakeholders are across the sector are exploring the latest technological advancement in healthcare equipment and solutions.

According to the Exhibition Manager, Medic West Africa, Amogh Wadwalkar, this event serves as a one-stop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs in the region.

It is currently featuring leading local and international industry players as scheduled exhibitors while hosting several interactive sessions.

With over 150 exhibiting companies representing 32 countries and an expected over 5,000 attendees, Medic West Africa offers an exceptional networking and business hub for key parties in the healthcare ecosystem.

It is also driving discourse on key challenges affecting the regional healthcare systems to unearth sustainable solutions.

Wadwalker said that the expo presents a valuable opportunity to connect medical professionals, government officials, and key stakeholders with leading commercial entities to deliver solutions to critical issues and challenges facing the healthcare industry in West Africa.

“Considering the important role that healthcare plays in sustaining societies, healthcare professionals are encouraged to reshape the landscape of health equity over the next decade by expanding their roles, embracing relevant collaborations, and leveraging technology,” the manager said.

Wadwalker, however, described the healthcare industry as a complex system of multidisciplinary professionals constrained to work together to achieve the collective goal of good patient health, safety and wellbeing.

It is against this backdrop that the WHO is placing a great premium on the need for interprofessional education as a strategy for achieving world health goals.

To this end, Medic West Africa has urged medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, radiologic diagnosticians, physiotherapists, and pharmacists among other categories to create stronger synergies toward delivering better patient outcomes.