Uzodimma Links Safety, Peace in Imo to God

Amby Uneze in Owerri



Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State yesterday said the survival of the state from the various gunmen attacks and other high level criminality witnessed in the past two years have proved that God is in the state. The governor spoke in Owerri on the occasion of the second edition of “Imo Unity Prayer and Praise Convention” organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State Chapter.

The prayer and praise session was attended by believers from different Christian denominations – Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Pentecostals among others.

Uzodimma said God has remained faithful and gracious to Imo State hence the prayer and praise session is appropriate.

“God has been there for us. In good times and in challenging times, he is always there. There is evidence everywhere to show that Almighty God is in Imo State. We were challenged but we didn’t go retaliating. We put our knees on the ground. We prayed and God answered us,” he said.

Uzodimma, who assured the Church of his government’s partnership said his is a God-fearing government.

The governor hanked God for the wisdom given to CAN Imo State Chapter to organise the event at a time it is needed most.

According to him, the last two years Imo State has been enveloped in fear as a result of high level of criminality,” because we came together, prayed and glorified God, He in His infinite mercy rescued the State from the hands of the devil.”

The governor said he acknowledged what the Holy Book says that “prayer is the key whenever and wherever you find yourself in time of agony, sorrow, humiliation and celebration.”

He therefore, encouraged Imo people to continue to pray and thank God “for he hears our prayers.”

Uzodimma also thanked the leaders of other Church groups who joined CAN in the prayer session, particularly for the various prayers they offered for the people and the State.

He said their continuous prayers at a time in Imo State all hope was almost lost and people almost gave up hope, made the difference.

“But to the Glory of God, Imo Prayed and God Answered Us,” he declared.

He used the opportunity to encourage Imo people not to give in or lose hope because “God has taken over the battle, so we have every reason to glorify God. Today Imo State is free.”

“There is nothing God cannot do and there is nothing hidden under the earth or below the heavens that God doesn’t know about, therefore it behoves on all of us to continue to serve God and humanity, especially by being fair to our neighbours. We have no other person to take care of our problems other than God Almighty,” he said.

“I will continue to look unto God as I have no business with Satan, with letting blood, with those who kill because they are looking for power, with those who want to punish innocent human beings because they are looking for power. Power belongs to God. Satan will do all it will do, but my Government and people of Imo State will tell Satan to go its way. In God We Trust,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman CAN Imo State Chapter, Rev Dr. Eches Divine Eches acknowledged that “Governor Uzodimma has brought peace, unity and development through his giant strides in infrastructural development in Imo State.”