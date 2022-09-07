Bayelsa Begin Tracking of NDDC Uncompleted Projects

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



The Bayelsa State Government has commenced the community by community tracking and profiling of all projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with a view to ascertain those abandoned and uncompleted since inception.

The exercise which is been carried out by the office of Technical Adviser and Focal Person on NDDC to the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, was expected to meet communities’ leaders and traditional rulers.

In a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, the Technical Adviser on NDDC, Nyenye Matthias, said they are also developing an app where they would upload the entire tracking report so that with just a click of the finger, Bayelsans would access the status of NDDC intervention in the state.

He said, “First, as we all know, the NDDC as an interventionist agency have several projects it has awarded across Bayelsa. Sadly, most of these projects were either abandoned or not completed.

“This is a concern to both the state and federal government, which led to the carrying out of a forensic audit of the Commission.

“At the level of the state, my office is also carrying out a tracking of all NDDC projects in communities across the state. We have concluded in two LGAs (Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma) and looking forward to concluding the remaining six LGAs.

“Just a few days ago, we had the visit of the interim administrator/CEO of the NDDC to the state. The visit provided opportunity for the state government to engage the NDDC on mutually beneficial issues in the spirit of partnership and collaboration. We are looking forward to having more NDDC intervention across the state.”

He said, subsequent to the commitment and the spirit of collaboration, the state government and the NDDC were jointly organising an interactive session with traditional institutions and other critical stakeholders in the development process.

Matthias said the direct involvement of traditional institutions in the governance process would galvanise local participation and ownership of the projects in their domain.

“The aim of the interactive session is to seek for their support, collaboration and feedbacks on developmental issues in their domain.

“Earlier I spoke about the project tracking my office is carrying out. It is important to place an emphasis on it considering the huge amount of funds that has been dissipated on them.

“Remember the state government is contributing to the NDDC and therefore it is our concern that funds coming through the Commission are judiciously utilised.”