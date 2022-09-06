Three Players of Nigerian Descent Named in Club Brugge Squad

Three players of Nigerian descent have been named in Club Brugge’s UEFA Champions League squad.

Manager Carl Hoefkens will be able to call upon the services of summer signing Raphael Onyedika, former Wolverhampton Wanderers defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie and young striker Antonio Nusa.

Otasowie, Onyedika and Nusa have been assigned the number 8, 15 and 32 for the group stage of the Champions League.

The aforementioned players will be hoping to make their debuts in the Champions League proper.

Onyedika has played in the qualifying rounds of the competition and Otasowie was in the matchday squad against PSG last season but wasn’t given minutes off the bench.

Club Brugge were drawn alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Porto and Atletico Madrid in Group B and welcome the Germans to the Jan Breydelstadion – Bruges on Wednesday, September 7.

The Blue-Black are unbeaten in five straight games in the Belgian Pro League and have scored in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions.

