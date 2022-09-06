NSCDC Sets up Panel to Investigate Alleged Extortion





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has set an investigative/disciplinary panel on the case of alleged extortion by its men in River State.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, read: “Following the viral CCTV captured video of exploitation subsequent to a publication by an online media about some personnel of the Corps who were allegedly exposed extorting money from an independent petroleum marketer in Rivers State, the Corps has set up an investigative/disciplinary panel to deal with the situation.”

The statement quoted the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, while reacting to the viral video, to have said: “This is going to be the last time any member of this service will be involved in such heinous crime, enough is enough!

“I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as deterrent to others like them, if what is seen in that video is correct.”

The apparently furious CG added that: “The Corps is out leading the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering while some bad eggs within the service are out there sabotaging our efforts, and giving us bad name and image.

“Last week, I read the ‘Riot Act’ to all heads of anti-vandal unit in the Niger Delta region; this time around, I will make sure that anyone dragging our name in the mud is shown the way out.

“I have given the Investigative Committee

only one week to authenticate the video and submit their report, of which we shall act on with immediate alacrity.”

Audi reiterated that it is unfortunate and highly disgraceful for any officer of the law who ought to be the custodian of integrity, truth and justice to be seen negotiating and extorting money from the citizens they are meant to protect.

He further explained that the Corps would adopt its internal disciplinary mechanism to address the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

The CG said: “The Corps has in place internal disciplinary mechanism that usually regulates the conducts of personnel, and anybody found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

“The terms of reference of the investigative panel is to conduct a forensic examination of the trending video without prejudice, with a view to identifying those captured by the camera.

“They are also to recommend commensurate punitive action for the infringement committed in accordance with Public Service Rules.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will never tolerate any acts or conducts capable of jeopardising public interest as well as its mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure in the country.

“Any officer caught in violation of the Corps Standard Operating Procedure and Code of Ethics would be decisively dealt with irrespective of rank, status or nativity.”