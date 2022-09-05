Telcos Highlight Importance of RCS in Enhancing Customers’ Engagement

Emma Okonji

Telecom operators have highlighted the importance of Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology offered by Dotgo, in enhancing business-to-customer communication.

The operators who spoke at a recent media round table in Lagos, organised by Dotgo, said brands could use the RCS technology to effectively engage customers on new products, while leveraging the next generation Rich Business Messaging (RBM).

The Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria Plc, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who gave an insight into how the RCS technology is helping MTN as a brand to engage with customers, said: “Consumers want brands to be accessible anytime, anywhere – and businesses constantly look for new and innovative ways to enable this. Many of our enterprise customers in Nigeria are betting on RCS as a viable way to drive secure, contextual, and personalised consumer conversations at scale.”

The Director, Airtel Business Nigeria, Ogo Ofomata, said: “Enterprises are increasingly turning to chat and messaging platforms to strengthen consumer relationships and engagement. Several of our enterprise customers are in the process of deploying RCS to consistently deliver a richer, more tailored, and interactive experience to thousands of consumers.”

Partnerships Lead-Communication Products at Google, Johanna Kollar, said: “The adoption of RCS business messaging continues to grow rapidly. Brands across the world now want to deliver rich and interactive messages including images, GIFs, videos, carousels, and more to their consumers – RCS makes this possible.”

Speaking about the many benefits of using the RCS technology, the CEO at Dotgo, Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, said: “RBM enables brands to offer a next-gen customer experience with greater interactivity, improved trust, and advanced security. We are excited to help Nigerian brands reimagine business-to-consumer communication and deliver richer, two-way conversational experiences to millions of their subscribers.”

CEO, Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), Dario Betti, said: “RCS is a big thing when it comes to rich communication and A2P messaging. It will redesign use cases, security, and models. We at MEF believe that it holds the potential to transform how enterprises engage with their consumers, helping them leverage Rich Business Messaging (RBM) to make it truly immersive at every level.”