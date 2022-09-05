SERAP Urges Buhari to Withdraw Nomination of Alleged APC Members as INEC RECs

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the names of nominees recently submitted to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are allegedly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Buhari had on 26 July, sent to the Senate the names of 19 RECs for confirmation. At least four of the 19 nominees allegedly either belong to a political party or have been previously indicted for corruption.



Owing to this, in a letter dated September 3, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stated that withdrawing the names of those nominees who were allegedly members of the APC and replacing them with people of unquestionable integrity and competence would improve the independence of INEC.



The letter copied to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, read in part: “As its name suggests, INEC is expected to maintain independence or absolute neutrality. INEC must not only be independent and impartial, but must also be seen to be independent and impartial. Promoting the independence of INEC, including by appointing people of unquestionable integrity and competence, and who are not members of any political party as RECs would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and your oft-stated promise to ensure free and fair elections in 2023.



“We hope that the aspects highlighted will help guide your actions in acting to withdraw the names of those nominated for confirmation as RECs, and who are allegedly members of the APC.



“We would be grateful if the requested action is taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

Those nominated as RECs were: Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Samuel Egwu, a professor, (Kogi – Renewal).



Others were Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue).



Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).