Otedola Appointed Chancellor of Augustine University

Femi Otedola, Chairman and CEO of Geregu Power Plc, has been appointed as the chancellor of Augustine University (The Catholic University of Lagos Archdiocese).



According to a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Nicholas Obayi, the appointment took effect on April 7 this year, following the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer chancellor, John Aniagwu.



“Augustine University Ilara-Epe is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Femi Otedola as the second chancellor of the institution. The appointment took effect on April 7, 2022,” the statement said.



It noted that Otedola’s appointment “is well deserved, having been an untiring benefactor” to Augustine University’s structural development project, which has aided the institution’s rapid growth.



The university added, “Until his appointment, Mr Otedola has been a notable business mogul in the energy sector both in Nigeria and abroad. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc; his philanthropic efforts geared towards improving lives are also widely known and recognised.”



As part of his contributions to the university, the billionaire businessman donated a N2 billion complex to Augustine University’s engineering faculty.

“My father was very passionate about a university being built in Epe because he was very passionate about education. Rather than spend my money on building more houses or buying a jet for myself, I decided to spend the money to support this laudable cause by the Lagos Catholic archdiocese through the Augustine University,” the oil magnate told journalists,” Otedola had stated.



The Geregu Power boss had added, “I decided to build an engineering faculty for the university – which would be my home – for the glory of God. I can assure you that this project will be completed in good time.”



The university began operation in 2015 and is already running at least eight courses subscribed to by 200 students up to 400-level.

“The university community is glad to have him on board and wishes the new chancellor a successful tenure,” the university’s statement added.

Last December, following the accreditation visit of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Augustine University was awarded a certificate of accreditation and is now a recognised centre for ICAN certification programmes. The university had an overall score of 85.64 per cent from the accreditation team.