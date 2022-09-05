  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

2023: Group Alleges Plans to Rig Kogi Elections

A group known as Action Peace Plan in Igala Land (APPI) has raised the alarm over plans to rig 2023 general elections via manipulation and violence in Kogi State.

The group said they are aware of a purported meeting in Lokoja, the state capital, summoned by government appointees spearheaded by a top aide to the governor to visit violence on the state ahead of 2023 general elections. The spokesperson of the group,  Hon Arome Atuluku Benjamin, disclose this in  a statement yesterday.

According to him,  the alleged meeting  was attended by  21 Local governments chairmen in government house.

 He said the chairmen were directed to go after opposition members especially in Kogi East.

Benjamin said  the chairmen were told  categorically the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is gradually taking over Ankpa, Omala, Dekina Idah and Ofu, noting that the chairmen of these affected LGAs should take immediate actions and arrest the trends or face suspension.

He said: Since the purported meetings, several killings have been taking place in many of the local government areas in Igala land said to be masterminded by some government officials called coordinators under the chairmen,” he said.

He accused some government appointees and local government chairmen, who he said are  working against the state governor’s laudable achievement in areas of security and peace in the entire state.

He said: “Our dear governor has greatly done well in terms of security in the State, let’s give that to Alhaji Yahaya Bello. He has secured our state but his own very appointees are working against him for political reason, which itself is unfortunate.

“I plead with His Excellency to caution his cabinet members and local government chairmen to desist from heating up the polity in order not to allow bandits to infiltrate the state.”

He also appealed to every well-meaning Kogites to call Kogi State government appointees to order, saying the era of rigging elections via manipulation and violence is over with the new electoral reforms.

