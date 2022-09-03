MultiChoice Nigeria: Custodian of Nigeria’s Football Viewership Culture

Though a line in Nigeria’s old national anthem reads: ‘though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand’, an average Nigerian still thinks and acts along ethnic and religious leaning. However, one way the country still comes together as one is when football is on the front burner.

The astronomic rise of football as a tool for socio-economic development in Nigeria cannot however be discussed without mentioning the role MultiChoice Nigeria plays in bringing top football leagues to the screen of its customers, at an affordable price.

Since the launch of MultiChoice as the first digital satellite broadcasting service in 1993, sports, in Nigeria, has been taken to another level.

With football fans already salivating as the new football season gets underway, dependable pay TV company, MultiChoice, has promised sports loving Nigerians that it would be sports like never before as it will air live, 380 matches of the Premier League and La Liga, as well as Serie A, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on DStv, while GOtv will have a selection of top football games on specific packages.

With five matches just witnessed in the Premier League, football fans have already gotten a taste of what they are in for as far as the most exciting football league is concerned after some scintillating encounters were on display.

Newly promoted Fulham in Week One showed that they are not in the Premier League to add to the numbers as the Craven Cottage side stood toe-toe with one of the title favourites, Liverpool, at Anfield and almost ran away with the three points but for some indecisive decisions by their backline that gave the Reds a share of the spoil.

Defending champions, Manchester City, at St. James’ Park found that it would not be business as usual as they had to dig deep before they could muster a point against Newcastle United despite the Citizens scoring first.

For fans of Arsenal, it been a new lease of life as they remain the only team with a perfect start and the Gunners faithful will be hoping their team maintains the momentum as they visit Old Trafford tomorrow.

Meanwhile, several scintillating fixtures in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are on the card on DStv and GOtv channels this weekend.

MultiChoice Nigeria holds the enviable record of contributing hugely to sport development in Nigeria. Improved sports viewership, facilitated by the company, has been a veritable tool for social bonding among families as couples and their children can have family time at home on weekends by watching matches from top European leagues together on DStv or GOtv. Even in parts of the country where people are denied good roads, pipe borne water and other amenities, football has been a succour to the restive youths in these communities, all thanks to MultiChoice Nigeria.

A thing which also buttresses what former United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, once said, “Sport has become a world language, a common denominator that breaks down all the walls, all the barriers. It is a worldwide industry whose practices can have widespread impact. Most of all, it is a powerful tool for progress and for development.”

No doubt, MultiChoice Nigeria has been contributing significantly to the development of sports in the country through its support for not only football, but other sporting activities. This is aside its wide coverage of local and international sports events that expose talents and sports administrators to global best practices.

“In sport, we’ve supported teams and national leagues to reach new audiences, grow revenues and build their capabilities. Through SuperSport, we have made significant investments to encourage the development of sports, from licensing to content production, sponsorships and skills training.” The company stated on its website.

MultiChoice Nigeria has notably committed investments estimated to be worth N9 billion ($58 million) on sports, training, production and broadcasting coverage and N135 million ($71000 in Nigerian basketball Sponsorship) through Supersport, its flagship sport channel on DStv and GOtv.

It is however not all about football as DStv and GOtv subscribers also have the luxury of other sports, which includes rugby, cycling, golf, tennis, athletics, cricket, motorsport as well as international boxing. Also, MultiChoice Nigeria, through GOtv Boxing, has not only brought life to boxing which was practically dead in Nigeria but has succeeded in taking away a good number of youths from the streets.

Talents who were once roaming the streets, or at best fighting locally are now millionaires by virtue of winning the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy and the huge cash prize that follows it for being the best boxer of the GOtv Boxing Night.

MultiChoice Nigeria prides itself in its commitment to providing quality and affordable entertainment to Nigerians and this promise has remained golden as they remain relentless in their efforts in developing sports in Nigeria and improving sports viewership.