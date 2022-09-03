Man Utd vs Arsenal, AC Milan vs Inter Live on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to live action from match day five of the 2022/23 English Premier League as the open sporting weekend continues.

The action begins with the Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool today at the Goodison Park. The tie will be showing on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 12:30pm.

Chelsea will play host to its London neighbour, Westham United, on Sunday. The Stamford Bridge clash showing on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3:00pm.

Old Trafford is the venue for the clash of titans between a resurging Manchester United and an unbeaten Arsenal.

It will be showing on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 4:30pm.

This weekend will also feature a Serie A rumble between city rivals, AC Milan and Inter, at the San Siro.

The Milan derby will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and SuperSelect 1 (GOtv Channel 33) today at 5:00pm. Another game to watch out for is the clash between Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli and Lazio showing on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and SuperSelect 1 (GOtv Channel 33) today at 7:45pm.

In the La Liga, Real Madrid will face a tough test from Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium today at 3:15pm, this tie will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 207 and GOtv Channel 32). Barcelona will pay a visit to Sevilla. The game will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 207 and GOtv Channel 32) at 8:00pm.