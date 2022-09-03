Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Creative Industry, Sponsors Headies Awards

Emma Okonji





Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to support talented Nigerians in the creative industry and has equally announced its intention to sponsor platforms that will inspire them to realise their full potentials and achieve their dreams.

The telecom company said the commitment informed its sponsorship of the 15th edition of The Headies music awards, a prominent and internationally recognised award platform, which is scheduled to hold at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on September 4, 2022.

Commenting on Airtel’s sponsorship of the award, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company remained passionate about talented Nigerians and would always go the extra mile to support credible platforms that would help surface, recognise, and celebrate talented artistes.

“Airtel plays a crucial role in the Nigerian music industry, and we will continue to play that role because we believe talented Nigerians deserve all the support and accolades. We join in celebrating all the nominees even as we are rooting for all talented Nigerians,” he said.

Airtel is sponsoring the ‘Album of the year category’ in this year’s edition of The Headies Awards. Nominees under this category include Brymo (9:Esan), Ayra Star (19 & Dangerous), Olamide (Carpe Diem), Femi Kuti & Made Kuti (Legacy +), Wizkid (Made in Lagos Deluxe Edition) and Basket Mouth (Ayabasi).

Wizkid leads nominations with ten, Tems and Ayra Starr with eight each.

Davido and Adekunle received seven each. The Songwriter of the Year category included in the 2020 edition of The Headies, was renamed Best Song Writer of the Year in the 2022 edition.

Nominees were announced on 24 May 2022, ahead of the main event.

The 2022 edition has seven additional categories including Best Afrobeat Pop Single (Nigeria), Best Afrobeat Pop Album (Nigeria), Best African Collaboration, Best International Collaboration, African Artiste of the Year, International Artist of the Year, and Music Executive of the Year.