  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Kano Sets up Committee on Building Collapse

Nigeria | 36 seconds ago


The Kano State Executive Council has constituted a committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the building collapse at the GSM Market on Beirut Road in the metropolis.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Council meeting held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

He said the committee has been mandated to investigate whether building regulations are complied with in raising the structure, its architectural design as well the cost involved for the materials used.

Garba pointed out that the other terms of reference of the committee include determining whether the building code has been complied with as well as whether there is approval by the government for the building.

The committee, he said, has been given one week to submit its report to the government for immediate and appropriate action.

He said the committee has Engr. Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, chairman, Policy, Strategy, Implementation and Evaluation Directorate as head of the committee, with commissioners of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Idris Wada; Justice, M.A . Lawan; Environment, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso.

Other members are Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, a representative of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), while a representative from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is to serve as secretary of the committee.

