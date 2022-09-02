  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Air Strikes Decimate 14 Terrorists in Kaduna, Borno

Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said it conducted air strikes that killed 14 terrorists in Kaduna and Borno States.

A war update issued by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction missions on Tuesday, against identified terrorists hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It said similar air strikes were also undertaken at Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State after receiving intelligence reports of terrorist activities in the area.

“On receipt of the distress call, NAF aircraft were immediately scrambled to the location where they intercepted and neutralised several terrorists on bikes. “Feedback from local sources and own troops deployment around the area revealed that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties from the air strikes”, it said.

In the North-east, fighter aircraft also bombed terrorist locations same day at Amchile and Gargash, both terrorist locations east of Maiduguri.

It said the locations were attacked severally with few surviving terrorists seen fleeing from the point of impact and hiding under nearby trees which were subsequently attacked.

“In continuation of its intensive air operations on terrorists and their enclaves, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on 30 August, 2022, conducted air interdiction missions against identified terrorists’ hideouts at Alhaji Isiaka location and Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The air strikes, as revealed by reliable sources, were successful as 14 terrorists were eliminated with several others injured,” it said.

The update said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies had sustained the onslaught on terrorists and their activities with varying degrees of success.

“Nigerians should continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely information on activities and movement of terrorists”, it said.

