Rotary Club of Maryland to Rehabilitate School, Build Health Centre

Rebecca Ejifoma

The 21st Hope President of Rotary Club of Maryland, District 9110, Rotarian Rissy Adebimpe Taiwo, has unveiled her projects to rehabilitate a school in Abeokuta, Ogun State and a primary healthcare centre in Lagos.

Her proposed plans and activities include adopting Moslem Primary School, Imosan Ijebu in Ogun State and building a Child and Maternity Health Centre in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

This was noted at the Investiture of the 21st Hope President at the weekend in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

She emphasised: “In the year we call the imagine year, the imaginative president, we have a project that is situated at Imosan in Ogun State. We have a dilapidated school that needs complete rehabilitation.

“We have carried out the needs assessment and we have seen what they need. That’s our star project.”

As part of the activities lined up for the year, Taiwo highlighted the WASH programme. This involves a humanitarian service at the Correction Prison in Ikoyi and another at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

For the Rotary Club of Maryland, our focus is service to humanity and that is what we are known to do. “Rotary International focuses on polio eradication and this has been ongoing over the years with the support of us all,” says the president.

While the club continues to serve the community and the world, it also impacts the lives of members through the “We Care” programme.

“In as much as we are doing good for the world, we are doing things for ourselves at the club. When we do medical outreach for people, we do it for ourselves, too and the community we live in through We Care”, she added.

In her remark, the District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson, congratulated the president while urging the members to throw their weight behind her in this journey of service.

“I appeal to every member to support the president for a beautiful year,” she added.

Lawson, however, recalled how the Rotary Club of Maryland won an award as the Best Club in the District in 2021. She, therefore, encouraged members to continue in that line in touching lives so that their works will continue to speak for them.

“To all our members and guests, kindly support the projects for the year and assist the president,” says the district governor.