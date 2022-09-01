Rehabilitation Work on Tollgate Section of Lagos-Abeokuta to Be Completed in Three Weeks, Abiodun Assures

Commuters plying the ever busy toll gate section of the Lagos-Abeokuta road in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government area of the state would soon heave a sigh of relief as the toll-gate stretch of the road would be completed in the next three weeks.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing rehabilitation work at some sections of the road.

Abiodun had announced that rehabilitation of some bad portions of the express road, grouped into five sections would be awarded for rehabilitation.

Speaking during the visit, the governor noted that the road would be rehabilitated to make life more suitable for the people.

“From toll gate to underneath the bridge, I am very confident that between two to three weeks, it would have completed the stretch of the road from Toll-Gate to the bridge.

“The last time I was here, I promised that this road will be reconstructed within two weeks and I have come back today to ensure that the promise we made to them has been kept.

“I also inspected the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road, starting from the old tollgate section, which is completely nonexistent, it failed. I have since awarded the contract for sectional rehabilitation of that road, all the way to Ewekoro. Work has started. I am not happy with the speed of work, I have called the contractor, he will double up from tomorrow.

“The road to Ijoko-Alagbole, we have divided it into five sections, the road will be reconstructed in sections. Presently, we will do between two to three sections at the same time,” he said.

Abiodun, however, disclosed that transformers would be given to communities within the local government to solve the issues they have with lack of electricity, adding that the state owned road maintenance team would immediately begin palliative works on roads in the local government.

” For those areas without electricity, I have called the local government, the CDC and CDA, I will release between fifteen to twenty transformers for them.

“I have told my deputy and the council chairman to come up with the list of roads with pot holes. The immediate past administration constructed some roads which now have pot holes, once I get the list, between this week, our road maintenance team will be in Ota fully to cover the pot holes,” he said.