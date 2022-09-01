EFCC, NSCDC Arrest 13 Illegal Miners in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Mines and Steel Development have arrested 13 suspected illegal miners operating in Kakafu village in Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The suspects, according to THISDAY checks, were arrested last Tuesday during a joint operation.

It was gathered that the arrest was achieved following a credible intelligence received by the EFCC over some suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

Recall that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC and NSCDC in Kwara State had last Thursday intensified efforts to tackle illegal mining in the state

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the public relations officer of the Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Olasunkanmi Ayeni, stated that: The suspects were arrested include, Buba Mohammed, Yusuf Umar, Surajo Shehu, Abubakar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Quadri Sulaiman and Nwafor Chinonso.

“Others are: Abdullahi Isa, Mustapha Mohammed, Buhari Hassan, Basiru Jafaru, Murtala Jafaru and Jafaru Abdullahi.”

The statement added that “Five trucks fully loaded with different brands of solid minerals were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not paying royalties to the federal government as required by the law.”

The statement, however, stated that: “The suspects will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”