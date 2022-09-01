DSS Denies Abducting Innocent Citizens

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Department of State Security (DSS) yesterday said that contrary to reports it was not in the habit of abducting innocent citizens. There were recent reports citing human rights group, Amnesty International’s contention that the DSS abducts innocent citizens under the Buhari administration.

But a statement, the agency denied any such occurrence, saying “it does not abduct Nigerians”.

“As part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals. At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following laid down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities. The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute”, it said.

The statement affirmed that the DSS remained law abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations, insisting that it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence gathering and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.

The statement signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, urged those involved in such insinuations to “reject the allure of enticement by external forces to use them to instigate violence or undermine government and its institutions.

“Otherwise, those who run foul of the law must be ready to face justice either now or in the future.”