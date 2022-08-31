MultiChoice Announces Open Sporting Weekend on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced an open weekend of football frenzy for all lovers of the beautiful game. For the first time ever, 11 English Premier League matches will be open to both DStv and GOtv subscribers.

The matches will air from Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 4, across SuperSport channels on GOtv and DStv.

Announcing the special football treat, the Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye, said the live coverage is open to DStv customers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga customers and for GOtv customers on Supa, Max, Jolli and Jinja packages.

“We are making this football season a greater one for our customers and football lovers. For the first time ever, all EPL weekend matches will be available on GOtv.

“Starting with Leicester City vs Manchester United match on September 1, DStv and GOtv customers, including those on select lower subscription packages, will enjoy live coverage of 11 EPL matches, ending with the big match between Manchester United and Arsenal on September 4.

“These matches will be available to customers on GOtv Jinja and DStv Yanga upwards,” Oshunkeye said.

Also part of the open sporting weekend coverage is the London derby between Chelsea and West Ham, and the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.