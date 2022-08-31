Gombe Clarifies Demolition of Illegal Structure

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Urban Planning Development Authority (GOSUPDA) has said the demolition of an illegal structure belonging to Gombe Good Leadership Association was carried out in the spirit of the ongoing reclamation of the development masterplan and maintaining the prevailing peace and tranquility the State enjoys.

The Executive Chairman of GOSUPDA, Group Captain Peter Bilal ( rtd) stated this yesterday while addressing newsmen shortly after supervising the demolition exercise of an unauthorised structure, which was alleged to converted into a campaign office of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State, Mohammed Jibrin Barde.

He said the demolition exercise became necessary because the building in question not only contravened some sections of the Land Use Act Decree of 1978, Urban and Regional Planning and Development Board Law of 2001 and other development laws of the state but turned into buzzing political arena in a location directly opposite the Presidential Lodge within the Government House vicinity and area clearly marked for residential and government offices.

According to him, such a place is capable of compromising security if allowed to operate as a political office.

He said: “ On the 29th of December, 2021 an organisation, Gombe Good Leadership Association applied and secured an approval for the erection of a temporary structure for the conduct of its affairs but that activities at the site took a different turn when the State Urban Planning Development Authority noticed the construction of a permanent building in contravention to the earlier approval.”

“The authority in several notices, had asked the Association to come forward to regularize their documents but they didn’t.

It was later claimed that one Jibrin Barde, the governorship candidate of the PDP was given the said property. However if that happened as claimed, the new owner has the responsibility to effect a change of ownership before embarking on any construction.

The right to own and enjoy possession of property has corresponding obligations that must be complied with.”

Bilal explained that the Authority in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities as enshrined in Section 27 of the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development 2011, approached the construction site and served it with stop and demolition notices.

He said despite a partial demolition of the structure to allow owners of the building do a controlled demolition, illegal construction work continued through the erection of billboards belonging to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state which was an indication that the site has been converted to a party office.

“The location of the Gombe Good Leadership Association’s office which was clandestinely converted to the PDP gubernatorial candidate state campaign office does not only violate the town planning laws of the state but sits directly opposite the Presidential Lodge and other Government establishments and security wise such is not permitted,” he added.

The Executive Chairman of GOSUPDA maintained that the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is committed towards the entrenchment of law and order in the state and will not fold its hands and watch the actions of individuals or groups that are capable of disturbing the peace of the state.

He explained that GOSUPDA’s work and operations are not based on directive from any political party or figure, but in line with the provisions of its established laws.