Wike Threatens to Expose Presidential Candidates Planning to Loot Nigeria’s Treasury

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will soon reveal identities of the 2023 presidential candidates planning to empty Nigeria’s treasury.

Wike, who stated this yesterday at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, said some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country.

The governor maintained that he is in a privileged position to know better and expose such candidates at the appropriate time so that Nigerians can use their votes to reject them.

According to him, “Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how to take over the leadership of Nigeria to loot the remaining commonwealth in the treasury which other people have kept.

“I’m privileged to know, and at the appropriate time, I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

Wike pointed out that while his administration continues to flag off and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors keep sponsoring negative media campaigns against him.

The governor stated that despite such negative media comments, his administration has not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

He said: “Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, and inaugurating projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.”

Wike stated how difficult it would be for seasonal politicians who have never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate to come to them and solicit their votes.

According to him, “Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me; let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you will also hear from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it might be that we are the ones to meet you and tell you where to vote. I know the based on our relationship, and since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

Speaking further, the governor said Eneka fills a strategic place in his educational and political success story, which is why he cannot abandon its people.

According to him, he schooled at the Government Secondary School Eneka and had his council chairmanship sponsored by Senator John Azuta-Mbata, who hails from the town.

Wike promised that his administration would soon commence reconstruction work at the secondary school in a bid to transform it into a modern standard learning facility.

He urged those who have encroached and developed structures on the land to vacate the premises to avoid the wrath of the state government.

The governor used the occasion to rename the Igwurata-Eneka Road to Sam Mbata Road, and promised that the state government would accord due recognition to the paramount ruler of Eneka before the end of his tenure in 2023.