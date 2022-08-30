Umar Farouq Pledges Humanitarian Aid for Widows of Slain Soldiers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Farouq, has hinted that a partnership with the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) would assist in the empowerment of young widows of slain soldiers as well as youths and vulnerable groups in the barracks.

Farouq made this known at the weekend when the Wife of the Chief of Army Staff and National President of NAOWA, Mrs. Salamatu Farouk Yahaya, led members of the association to pay her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She urged NAOWA to take advantage of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), to acquire interest-free loans for young widows to start small businesses and also register youths in the barracks for N-Power and N-Skills programmes.

She also stated that pupils of the NAOWA Children’s Schools, who are qualified for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, could be enrolled to benefit from the feeding programme.

Farouq also promised to collaborate with NAOWA in other areas of humanitarian support.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and President of NAOWA, Mrs Salamatu F. Yahaya, had stated possible areas of cooperation with the ministry, which included assisting the poor in the barracks especially widows, youth and children through empowerment programmes, sponsorships, donations and trainings.

Yahaya said that due to the current natural and man-made disasters confronting the country, NAOWA’s target beneficiaries have increased rapidly and creating difficulties for the association in carrying out its humanitarian pursuits.

She also expressed interest in sharing initiatives, conducting joint humanitarian programs in areas of training and empowerment of vulnerable persons, donating required items to health care facilities and distribution of relief items.