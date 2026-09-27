At UNGA, Shettima Tasks ECOWAS Leadership on Sub-region’s Unity, Integration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the new leadership of the ECOWAS Commission to prioritise regional unity and integration to advance the sub-region’s people and economy.

He said this would be achieved by building bridges of friendship and promoting programmes and policies that significantly impact the lives and livelihoods of people across the sub-region.

Shettima stated this weekend in New York, United States, when he granted an audience to a delegation from the ECOWAS Commission led by its new President, General Birame Diop (rtd), on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He specifically urged the new leadership of the sub-regional body to take private sector participation seriously in executing the Lagos-Abidjan highway project.

“Beyond your administrative duties, your leadership of the commission must make deliberate efforts to build bridges of friendship across the sub-region. ECOWAS should be at the forefront of our engagement with emerging blocs in the area such as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

“I urge ECOWAS under your leadership to champion the cause of regional integration and strengthen the bonds of unity and friendship among our people,” he told the delegation.

The Vice President congratulated the Commission’s new president on his election, noting that he assumed office at a difficult time that required greater synergy and cohesion among leaders and people of the sub-region.

Shettima assured Generale Diop of Nigeria’s continuous cooperation and support, saying, “My boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a man of honour and conviction who will always support efforts aimed at advancing the transformation of ECOWAS as a regional body, and the progress of the area in general.”

He added that Nigeria would continue to create an enabling environment for ECOWAS to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the attainment of the vision and objectives set by its founding fathers.

Earlier, Generale Diop eulogised Nigeria for its role in establishing and sustaining ECOWAS over the years, as well as its sacrifices for the sub-region’s stability and prosperity despite the challenges.

He said that alongside rising concerns about insecurity and lagging development across the sub-region, the commission faced unique challenges that required Nigeria’s direct intervention as a “big brother” to resolve successfully.

Describing ECOWAS as a tool for regional stability that should be encouraged and supported at all times, Diop urged other countries in the sub-region to cooperate with Nigeria to ensure inclusive development and a better future for the region’s people.