Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Launches N45bn Capital Raise to Finance Projects Nationwide

Festus Akanbi

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has launched a N45 billion capital raise to finance additional infrastructure projects across the country.

Nairametrics reported that the Series 12 offer was the fund’s twelfth capital raise since its inception in 2017 and its fourth since listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the fund said.

Managed by Chapel Hill Denham, NIDF provides long-term naira financing for infrastructure projects.

It said it had financed projects with an aggregate value of approximately $625 million and was assessing further investment opportunities across several infrastructure subsectors.

“The fund remains focused on deploying capital into projects that support Nigeria’s infrastructure development while generating sustainable long-term returns and regular distributions for investors,” it stated.

NIDF said it had made 37 distributions to investors since inception, amounting to more than N100 billion. Proceeds from the new offer would be invested in additional infrastructure assets, it added.

The offer followed the fund’s unaudited half-year 2026 results, which showed a pre-tax profit of N10.63 billion, down from N11.79 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. NIDF also declared a second-quarter distribution of N4.40 per unit.

According to the fund, its infrastructure loans are typically priced at floating rates between 300 and 500 basis points above the yield on the 10-year Federal Government of Nigeria bond, its benchmark.