Police Arrest Two for Selling 9-day-old Baby for N400,000 in Edo  





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday arrested two suspects; Nosa Iyere (62years), and Juliet Agbonifo (45 years) for allegedly selling a nine-day-old-baby girl for N400,000.

Parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed that 62 years old Iyere (a retired nurse) who operates a maternity clinic by name Uyiosa Maternity, sold the baby to Agbonifo (a petty trader).

According to Nwabuzor, “the command in an attempt to fight crime and criminality and make peace and tranquility reign in Edo State has made some achievements, which is the recovery of a nine day-old-baby stolen and sold by two suspects.”

Nwabuzor said that “the Divisional Police Officer of the Ogida Police Division, acting on a credible information that a certain woman, by name Juliet Agboifo, 45, was about to procure a child at the Teachers House, Ogida, had to move to the scene, arrested the woman who led detective to the seller, Wilfred Nosa Iyere.”

“The two has been arrested and the two suspects will soon be charged to court.”

Explaining his involvement Iyare, said he operated a maternity clinic and had a lady who was delivered of a baby girl in their facility.

According to Iyere, “we have a lady who delivered in our facility by name Prosper Peter and said she doesn’t need the baby and they linked with one of my nurses and they sold the baby to the woman at the cost of N400,000. I have been calling the mother, who said she was coming but I have not seen her.”

Also, the baby buyer, Mrs. Juliet Agbonifo, confirmed she bought the baby at the cost of N400,000 and also paid for the discharge of the baby at the cost of N20,000.

“I bought the baby from Nosa for N400,000 and paid for the discharge of the baby for N20,000, I have only one son, so I wanted to buy the girl to make it two,” she said.