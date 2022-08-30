Loan Disagreement: Igbo Youths Caution Andy Uba against Denigrating Arthur Eze





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Igbo youths under the aegis of National Association of Igbo Youths have warned Senator Andy Uba against deriding renowned philanthropist and Chairman of Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze.

Uba and Eze have been enmeshed in a bitter disagreement for close to a week over allegation of a 2015 loan from the oil magnate to Uba.

Acting on a court order, Eze had impounded automobiles parked in Uba’s compound in Abuja. Though Uba has denied owing him, insisting that the disputed N50million was a donation for his campaign, Eze maintains that the donation was entirely different from the interest-free loan he gave Uba.

In a statement signed by its President, Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Okechukwu Ndubuisi, Tosh Orji, and Nnanyelugo Chuks respectively, yesterday, the National Association of Igbo Youths said after its investigation, it is convinced that Uba was truly indebted to Arthur Eze.

The group further warned Uba against further denigrating Eze, describing him as a towering African whose philanthropy has given countless number of Igbo people succour, assistance and reasons to live.

It said: “We have independently verified that the cheque was issued in Senator Uba’s name and that he was also the one who withdrew the N50million.

“Senator Uba’s line of defence falls short when placed on the scale of principles of truth and public probity.

“It is therefore the view of the Igbo youths that any unwarranted attack against the person and integrity of Prince Arthur Eze over the matter is an affront on the entire Igbo race because of what he represents to the Igbo race collectively.”

The group advised Uba that since a court has already ruled on the matter, he should endeavor to save what is left of his image and promptly pay his debt.