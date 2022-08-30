Aubameyang Assaulted in Violent Robbery in Barcelona 

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent burglary at his home in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Aubameyang had been an unused substitute in Barca’s 4-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid on Sunday evening, returning home before he and his family were put through the dreadful ordeal.

El Pais cites police sources to reveal that at least four hooded men armed with guns and iron bars accessed the house in Castelldefels, the wealthy neighbourhood just outside Barcelona that many of the club’s players call home, via the garden.

Aubameyang was threatened and is alleged to have been beaten by the criminals, who are said to have fled in a white Audi A3 and are now being hunted by Catalan police.

The call to the police was made by the 33-year-old’s wife at around 1am on Monday morning.

It is not clear what injuries the player may have suffered, or the extent.

Only days earlier, Robert Lewandowski had a watch stolen in Sant Joan Despi near the club’s training ground. But police have already recovered the item after making an arrest.

Aubameyang is in the process of leaving Barca. Earlier this month, the former Arsenal captain gave his approval to a potential move to Chelsea and 90min reported at the end of last week that the Blues are close to agreeing a deal to take him back to the Premier League.

Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona since joining on a free transfer in January. He had fallen out of favour at Arsenal following some disciplinary issues but had previously shown his worth with 60 goals across two seasons from 2018 to 2020.