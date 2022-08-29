Over sixty Restaurant brands to participate in LagosGo Restaurant Festival

Lagos Restaurant Festival is the celebration of the dining scene in Lagos where culinary lovers get to visit participating restaurants to get amazing meals at discounts on prefix menus or general discounts on all preferred meals. LagosGo, a tourism, and marketing company that focuses on providing access to the tourism market in Lagos with a special focus on food and drinks has announced the commencement of the Restaurants Festival billed to hold from September 1 to 18, 2022

Speaking on the festival, Akin Eso who is the Founder and Chief Executive of LagosGo said that Good food brings people together and as such, Lagos Restaurant Festival will be the attraction connecting people with a common goal and aim which is “good life, good food”.

Restaurant festivals have become quite popular all over the world with equal success and sales profit. The Lagos Restaurant Festival is expected to host over 60 restaurants participating in the 3 week-long events.

According to Eso “It promises to be an amazing time for food lovers in the state as well as visiting tourists that will want to experience the amazing food scene in Lagos. This Restaurant Festival is also a business booster to encourage people to patronize local businesses while still having a great time with amazing food and drinks”

Lagos Restaurant Festival is sponsored by Eva Water and Schweppes as title sponsors while Providus Bank is the official bank of the festival. There are also other partners like Route5, CoolFM, Nigeria Info, LASAA, Easybuy and more. According to Eso, the event is going to be an amazing 18 days, with an amazing list of participating restaurants. Food lovers can go to @lagos.go on Instagram, there are also amazing promotions going on where participants can win cash and restaurant vouchers.

Speaking further, he said the festival is one of the biggest food and drink events to happen in Nigeria.

“For us at LagosGo, we are here to redefine how people have fun and get engaged. The Lagos Restaurant Festival is just our first product and the acceptance we have received has been overwhelming. All we want to do is to boost the economy of the state through restaurant patronage and for the restaurant goers to get value as they spend” he noted.

Lagos Restaurant festival has participating restaurants all over Lagos and these are a few of the participating restaurants; Wakame, Vanilla Moon, Turaka, Jinja Garden , Jinja Afro Fusion, Essence By The Grid, La Cibo, 788 On The Sea, Chai Tang, Kenivior, Samantha’s Bistro, Wine Lab, 1504 Restaurant, 343 Degrees North, El Padrino, Sabor, Pitstop, Buttermilk , Gilt Roof Top, Quays Lagos, Kohinoor Lagos, Ile Eros, The Side Bar, 17th Avenue, Cafeteria, Oceans 5 by Riviera, Aqua Wok, H20 by Riviera, Orile Restaurants, That Thai, The House, White Room, Quid by Debrit, 234 Restaurant, Shores Restaurant, Moonshine Cafe, Cafe DeFlore, Sapperz, Native Tray, 355 Landmark, The Corniche Bistro, Azure Grill, Rangla Punjab, Medusa, No.5 Bar & Lounge, Cafe Mesi, Atmosphere Rooftop, Rye Restaurant, Zen 2go, Vendome, Amazonia Lagos, Sketch Lagos , SBC Bakehouse, Grub hut, Amazonas Restaurant M, Abeesplace, The Goodlife Restaurant

On the anticipated huge participation at the festival, Eso said “from the buzz online and offline, it shows that people are excited to head to these restaurants with friends, tagging each other to ensure no one misses out.

“LagosGo is also giving out up to N1 Million in cash and vouchers to restaurant goers as they follow the instructions on how to win on the @lagos.go page. The goal is to reward foodies and don’t forget that the festival is refreshed by Eva and Schweppes.

Lagos Restaurant Festival is a new tourism booster for Lagos, the commercial nerve center of Nigeria, and this year’s event and marketing experience from the organizers show that it is a well-thought-through event and will be a major addition to the state and the restaurant businesses.