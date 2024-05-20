US, Nigeria  Begin Implementation of ‘Open Skies’ Air Transport Agreement

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The United States and Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, have begun the implementation of an ‘open skies’ air transport agreement, about 24 years after the bilateral deal first commenced provisional application.

A statement by the US Embassy on its website at the weekend, stated that the agreement now establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria.

According to the release, this is consistent with the US Open Skies international aviation policy, and upholds high standards of aviation safety and security.

It stressed that the agreement includes provisions for unrestricted capacity and frequency of flights, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.



According to the statement, the US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement marked a significant step forward in liberalising the international civil aviation sector in Africa.

It noted that the bilateral agreement strengthens the strong economic and commercial partnership between both countries, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.

Besides, it explained that with the US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travellers and shippers, thereby promoting tourism and commerce.

The move, it said, aims to minimise the US government’s interference and maximise operational flexibility for airlines, fostering a competitive and consumer-friendly aviation environment.



The US Department of State, which oversees civil air transportation agreements, says that Open Skies agreements have expanded cooperative marketing opportunities.

In addition , it stresses that it liberalised charter regulations, and improved overall flexibility for airline operations, all while maintaining high standards of safety and security.

“The US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, entered into force on May 13, 2024. This bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.



“The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.



“This agreement with Nigeria is a step forward in liberalising the international civil aviation sector in Africa and further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.

“With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travellers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce,” the statement explained.