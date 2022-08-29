NSCDC Promotes 5010 Officers, Men





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has promoted 5,010 staff.

A statement issue during the weekend by the Spokesman of the NSCDC, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, said that the promotion was part of the corps’ efforts to improve the welfare and conditions of service of officers and men of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) that promoted/upgraded 5010 officers and men of the corps across board.

Odumosu revealed that the promotion list comprised of personnel from the rank of Inspector of Corps II to Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC), including officers upgraded/converted with effect from January 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 respectively.

The Commandant General of the NCDSC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, said that the promotion exercise is part of his administration’s drive to encourage hard work, promote the culture of merit andreaward excellence.

Audi said: “As the man occupying the driver’s seat, I have resolved to ensure that deserving personnel, most especially dedicated ones are promoted accordingly, to increase their level of productivity.

“From a total of 5,010 upgraded personnel, 4,494 were promoted while 516 were upgraded by conversion.”

The commandant general charged the newly promoted officers to justify their promotion by contributing to the growth of the corps through hard work, renewed zeal, vigour, loyalty to service and patriotism to the nation.

He commended the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who also doubles as the chairman of the CDCFIB, for his unwavering support to the NSCDC, which has translated to improved staff welfare and motivation.

Audi also commended the Secretary to the CDCFIB, Ms. Aisha Rufai, for ensuring that due diligence was followed in the entire process.

He promised that the corps would continue to deliver on its mandate in the interest of peace and progress of the country.

He also stated that personnel’s welfare would continue to take center stage in his administration’s program for the corps while training, manpower development would be intensified to drive the implementation of the corps mandates.