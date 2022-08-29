Lawmaker Decries ASUU Strikes, Asks Students to Leverage Voting Strength to Elect Competent Leaders

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller has decried the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Peller, also Chairman of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox, challenged over 30 million students nationwide to leverage their numerical strength to elect competent leaders into different political offices nationwide.

He expressed the concern in a statement his media adviser, Mr. Kola Popoola issued at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital after the federal lawmaker was inducted as Life Patron of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Concerned about the lingering strike of the university teachers, Peller lamented that students in public universities across the federal had been out of school for about 200 days with no desirable resolution from the concerned authorities.

Peller, who spoke on a subject titled “Public Education on the Brink of Collapse: Rescue it Now or Prepare for the Alternative,” said it was disturbing that Nigerian students had been at home for over six months days due to the strike by ASUU

The federal lawmaker lamented that the country’s education system “is on the brink of collapse and Nigerian students must use their numbers to usher in a pro-people leadership in 2023.

“With over 30 million Nigerian students in the country, this demonstrates that the Nigerian student population is capable of influencing and changing the leadership direction in our nation.

“In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari won the previous election with slightly more than 15 million votes. The youths are the future and must become more involved in the process of electing competent and visionary leaders. The time is now!”

The students’ association also conferred an outstanding leadership award on the lawmaker during its 40th anniversary held in Abuja at the weekend.

After receiving the award from the President of NAN, Comrade Sunday Asefon Saturday, Peller challenged the youths across the federation, especially students, to leverage on their numerical strength and influence to change the narrative of political leadership in the country for the better.

The lawmaker specifically urged students in Nigeria to make their numbers count by ensuring that the country’s next set of leaders are patriotic and selfless Nigerians.

He therefore said: “Let me also seize this opportunity to remind Nigerian students of their numerical strength and how they can change the narrative in Nigeria – because the system has failed you.”

While explaining the rationale behind Peller’s choice as the Life Patron of the association, Asefon said the federal lawmaker “has always been an advocate of Nigerian students and youth.”

According to the student leaders, the federal lawmaker is ever concerned about the welfare and development of students and youths nationwide.

Peller, through his foundation, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), has successfully trained thousands of youths across the country on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship and nation building.

Peller is also the National Coordinator of WE2GEDA Nigeria, a movement of millions of young patriotic Nigerians, coming together, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to establish a new united system of leadership comprising young, competent and patriotic leaders for selfless and more effective governance.

Present at the event include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahya Bello; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Gusau; CEO, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar; Special Adviser Ekiti State Governor on Federal Matters, Mr. Makinde Araoye and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi.

Also, former Minister for Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed; Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fasina; Vice Chancellor, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Ekiti State, Prof. Victor Adeoluwa and Vice Chancellor, Kogi State University, Prof. Marietu Tenuche.

Others include Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti; Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Dayo Oladebeye; Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Prof. Edward Olanipekun; Vice Chancellor, Anambra State University, Prof. Gerg Nwakoby; Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Dr. Michael Arimanwa; Provost, Federal College of Fisheries and Marines, Lagos, Dr. Chucks Onuoha and the senatorial candidate of Benue South APC, Daniel Onjeh, among others.