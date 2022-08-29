Kaita: PDP Doesn’t Need to Campaign to Win in 2023 Elections

*Says APC’s failure will market opposition party

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, has said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have to campaign to win the 2023 elections, because the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, both in Katsina State and at the national level, would give the PDP a landslide victory.

Kaita, who represents Daura senatorial zone in the National Assembly, alleged that the APC government has nothing tangible to show in the state for the past seven years it has been in power.



Addressing APC defectors in Baure town, the lawmaker claimed that, the legacy of the present administration in the state were insecurity, poverty, rising unemployment and endless loans orchestrated by the state government.

Kaita, had in April this year, left the ruling party for the PDP over alleged marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and the leadership of the party at the state.



He also cited serial denial of the people’s mandate at the recent state APC congresses, among other related developments, as reasons that informed his decision to leave the APC alongside thousands of his supporters to the PDP.



While addressing defectors in Baure, Kaita said, “Our joy is that the failure of the APC administration in the state is enough to give our party (PDP) a landmark victory in the 2023 elections. So, we need not even campaign to win any election in the state and even at the national level.”

The serving senator, who is also the PDP senatorial candidate for Daura senatorial zone, however, vowed to expose what he described as the antics of the APC and its leaders from “top to bottom” in no distant time.

“I wanted to expose the APC in this gathering, but I will not because it is not yet time for campaign. When the campaign starts, we will expose them from top to bottom,” he said.