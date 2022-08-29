Jailbreak Averted as Kuje Inmates Protest Death on Colleague

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Inmates of Kuje Correctional Centre located on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Monday, protested the death of one of them, which nearly resulted in a prison break.

The correctional centre was a few weeks ago attacked by Boko Haram insurgents who engaged security men for hours and freed inmates mostly imprisoned members of the terrorist group.

The latest upheaval at the centre, according to sources, happened in the early hours of Monday when the inmates protested the death of one of them who was allegedly not given prompt medical attention.

Sources noted that some inmates attempted to escape from the prison facility amidst the tension but were prevented by the warders.

Officials of the correctional centre, who spoke anonymously with THISDAY, revealed that the deceased recently fell ill and the medical practitioner within the facility had attended to him and had referred him to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital last Thursday.

He was taken there for treatment same day and was returned to the facility on Saturday.

The source, who said he was not however sure of the ailment the deceased was diagnosed with, said he was expected to be taken back to the Specialist Hospital for continuation of the treatment on Monday which he never made as he was discovered dead.

Another source said: “The inmate was sick but died this morning, he was taken to the hospital last week.

“The deceased has been sick for weeks now, but his condition deteriorated last night [Sunday] with the wardens refusing to attend to him before he gave up the ghost some minutes after 6am.”

The source said some of the other inmates tried to use the situation to forment trouble leading to a protest which some wanted to use to escape from the facility, but their plan was rubbished by the security men.

Confirming the incident in a press statement, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Chukwuedo Humphrey, said an inmate died after a protracted illness.

He said: “The inmate was admitted into Kuje custodial centre in 2019 and upon mandatory medical examination, he was diagnosed of some chronic ailments. He was immediately placed on special medical management by a combined team of medical personnel in the facility, as well as occasional referals to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja when necessary.

“Unfortunately, when the inmate’s health deteriorated over the weekend, all effort by the medical personnel to resuscitate him failed.

“A peaceful prayer session is being organised by the staff and fellow inmates of the deceased for the repose of his soul.”

Chukwuedo said the Controller of the Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed, while expressing his condolences to the family and friends of the late inmate, reinstated his commitment to putting the health and general welfare of inmates and staff in the front bunner.

According to him, the controller advised those on special medical attention to ensure strict adherence to expert instructions to overcome health challenges since drugs are available to them at no cost.