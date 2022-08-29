EKSU Defies ASUU, Orders Lecturers to Resume Today

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In defiance to the hardline position of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), authorities of the Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado Ekiti, would reopen the institution for academic work today.



This comes after six months ASUU members, EKSU chapter joined the ongoing strike declared by the university lecturers to press for urgent reform of the country’s ivory towers among other myriad of demands.

The university had last week through its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, announced its intention to suspend the nationwide strike in the institution and commenced academic work.



Consequent upon this, ASUU’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, had made a scathing and derisive comment against the university, describing it as a, “quack and irrelevant university”.

Not pleased with such a debasing statement, the management had risen in defence of the university and called on ASUU’s leader to retract the comment and tender apology.



Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the Vice Chancellor posited that the resumption was a decision taken by stakeholders of the institution.

“It was a decision taken by the stakeholders about the effect of this prolonged strike on the institution and our position have been made public about our intention to begin work and restore normalcy,” he said.

Also in an explicit statement, EKSU’s Registrar, Mr. Ife Oluwole, said the resumption affects the old students and the newly admitted ones for the 2021/22 academic session.



Oluwole said: “Stakeholders in Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, which included the Vice Chancellor and other Principal Officers, Provosts, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Professors and Officers on grade level 14 and above met on Sunday, 21st August, 2022 to review the situation in the University.

“Stakeholders noted the socio-economic effects of the current strike action embarked upon by the staff unions in the University on other stakeholders (parents, students, alumni and staff) and the plea by the parents.



“It further noted that the industrial action is having negative effects not only on the students but also on the university.

“These include: a) undue prolongation of the academic calendar and the stay of the students on campus; low patronage by candidates seeking admission to the university and inability of staff to meet up with their financial obligations.



“The negative effects also include inability to pay staff salaries, among others.

“Participants at the meeting deliberated extensively on the matter and resolved that, in the interest of the teeming population of our students, their parents and the survival of the University, it has become imperative for all members of staff currently on strike in the University to resume normal official activities.

“Consequently, the stakeholders unanimously decided that the university management should reopen the university without further delay for continuation of academic activities.

“Accordingly, all newly-admitted students for 2021/2022 academic session should also resume on Monday, August 29, 2022 for screening, registration and orientation programme.”