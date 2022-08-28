Youths Demand 15% t for Education

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Youths, including students from various parts of the country, have urged the federal government to strive to meet the threshold of at least 15 percent on education in future budgets.

They said that a commitment would ensure that adequate resources “are provided for infrastructure development at the universities.”

They made the demands at the grand finale of the Nigeria Policy Hackathon organised by the Debate and Development Resource Center (DEDERC); Nigeria funded by Heinrich Bolls, held in Abuja on Saturday.

Similarly the youths urged the National Assembly to enact laws that will promote export of raw materials as well as finished products, and to impose taxes on fossil fuels companies, according to their high rate of carbon emissions.

In a presentation, ‘titled Team learning curve’ by students from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, they said that the enactment of a law to promote export of both crude oil and agricultural products, investment in human capital development and electro-mechanical production was necessary for the economic development of the Nigeria.

According to the team, expertise should be applied in the drafting of Nigeria’s foreign to make it genuine so as to attract development to the country beyond what is currently obtained.

It also recommended that the National Assembly through the committee on education should invite the university service commission and any other tertiary institution body “to discuss the importance of issuing a circular to all tertiary institutions across the country in providing compulsory general courses to all first year students on policy and strategic studies.”

On its part, Team ‘Zoba Advisory’ proposed legislation for climate change issues, including tax incentives to promote renewable energy sources and carbon capture as well as sequestration efforts that can Nigeria move beyond fossils while achieving economic development in a changing climate.

“A bill of fully funded scholarships for researchers, especially the youth will be considered, to hinder them from focusing on leaving the country but to motivate them in researching climate-related technologies that can help improve our economy.”

Also speaking, Nile University -Team Pitch insisted that increased funding for education should be prioritised and deployed to teachers’ training; infrastructure at basic, secondary and tertiary levels, and learning aids.

According to them, education allows people to learn about their rights and acquire the skills and knowledge; hence it is necessary for youth inclusiveness in politics and governance.

“To create policies that better respond to youth’s needs, Nigeria’s young people need to be actively involved in politics and governance. It is important to have youth represented among Nigeria’s decision-makers in a way that gives visibility to youth issues.

“The Constitution should be amended to reserve legislative seats at the federal and state levels, to which only persons below a given age (35 years or 30 years) can be elected”, the team noted.

In the same vein, Team ‘Lamba’ from the University of Ibadan, said that addressing the three-delay model through the lens of gender inequality can speed up the reduction in maternal mortality rate projected to be less than 70 percent by 2030.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Nigeri

a Policy Hackathon, Gabriel Rockwell said the programme was organised because of observed gaps in the policy aspects in the country, ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Currently, there is an election coming up and everybody is focusing on who is going to be the candidate or who they are going to elect. But if you look at democracy, there are aspects that are very vital to moving the country forward.

“We also need to come up with policies that would drive the country towards growth and sustainability. So, we sat back and took the technical aspect that no one is talking about. We want to talk about the

policies by talking with young people across Nigeria.”