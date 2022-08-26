POLITICS, INTRIGUES AND CONSPIRACIES

In politics, there are no permanent friends, only permanent interest, writes Saheed Olatunji

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has been inviting prominent political figures majorly from his political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to commission projects in his state until recently when he started hobnobbing with chieftains of the ruling party amidst rumour of plan to defect following the fallout of the Presidential Primaries which favoured former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

So, it was the turn of Gbajabiamila to unveil some Wike projects, barely two weeks after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu performed a similar assignment. The speaker was invited to unveil the legislative quarters, which are the official residences for the Rivers Assembly members comprising 32 fully furnished four-bedroom duplexes for each member.

The programme turned dramatic as the boisterous governor made a public confession of the failed plot to stop Gbajabiamila to become the speaker. Like a man whose God was on his side, Gbajabiamila survived the machinations and ascended the number four position in Nigeria.

It was gracious for Gbajabiamila who apparently knew the active role played by Wike to scuttle his ambition to still accept to be Wike’s guest in Port Harcourt. Like the Biblical Joseph, what was meant for evil, turned out to be good. Gbajabiamila in his response went philosophical with veiled reference to Karma.

He told Wike that those he plotted with to thwart his speakership ambition were the same people that conspired to scuttle his bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Those he called brothers and associates were actually his foes.

The Speaker said, “Let me start by thanking the Governor, my friend and brother that a confession that has been known to all forever that you plotted against me. It is the irony of life and indeed very interesting, the twist of fate, that those who he sat with to plot against me are the same people who sat together at your primary to plot against you. So, plotting is not necessarily a new thing in politics but what is constant is that in politics, there are no permanent enemies, there are no permanent friends but permanent interest.”

The speaker demonstrated true statesmanship and a huge capacity to forgive. Many saw that colourful side of Gbajabiamila for the very first time. That is the man, straight forward and not nursing any grudge against anybody.

As the Speaker seeks peace on all front, the wellbeing of Nigeria, especially the teeming youth is paramount to him. He has always sought out ways to better their lot, either through policy advocacy, legislations and interventions, Gbajabiamila is pro-youth.

On this year’s commemoration of the International Youth Day with the theme, “intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages”, Gbajabiamila engaged the youths on the need to be more involved in the political process of the nation, noting that the future of the country rest essentially on their active involvement in the process.

Gbajabiamila played a pivotal role in making #Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act a reality. The Act empowers young people to get involved in politics by reducing the age requirements of aspirants.

While addressing participants of a Youth and Social Development Summit, organized by the Gbaja Professionals Volunteers Network (GPVN), the speaker averred that All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu represents the hope Nigeria craves at this point in the political history of the country. He said: “What happens in that election and the kind of nation we will consequently have will depend greatly on the choices young people make in the lead-up to that election and at the polling booth. It is unfortunate that the political conversations about the forthcoming elections have become dominated by the loud voices of division and derision for whom politics is a contact sport designed to inflict the greatest harm on the individuals and the body politic.

“These voices have elevated fake news over facts and the politics of grievance and victimhood over studied consideration of the policy questions and answers that will determine the fate of the young people who make up the majority of our population. You must resist this. It is time for the voices of reason and compromise, whose manifest desire is to be part of the solution, to seize the debate, and make their voices heard.

“This Summit is part of that effort to refocus the public debate on matters of substance and consequence, and I am honoured to be associated with it”.

Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila also unveiled Digital Ideas Bank and the establishment of a policy faculty, a project principally set to generate views and collate policy proposals for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Two important things are going to happen at this summit. First, the unveiling of a Digital Ideas Bank for Nigerians and friends of the country here and abroad to send in their ideas about the changes they wish to see and their recommendations on making those changes possible. Secondly, a Policy Faculty will be established to collate, review and cohere these ideas and suggestions into practical policy proposals.

“These proposals will be presented to guide the campaign and, hopefully, the Presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What an excellent example of active citizenship, of citizens coming together in a joint effort at nation-building! I urge all of you who are here today to make sure to take part in this project. I encourage you to spread the message to your friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances. Tell them they too can be a part of building a nation that meets their best expectations,” he said.

As advanced by the speaker, Tinubu remains the best choice for the 2023 presidential race. At least, with the quality of ideas and issues that his campaign directorate has been putting in the public space, nobody should doubt the capacity of Jagaban in turning around the fortunes of the country for good.

Olatunji writes from Ibadan