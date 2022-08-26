Niger Deputy Gov, Others Back Bago Governorship Aspiration





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, and others who lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election have thrown their weight behind the governorship aspiration of a member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago.

Ketso disclosed the position of himself and 10 other aspirants, who contested the gubernatorial primary election, at a stakeholders and reconciliation meeting held for members of the party in the Niger East senatorial zone at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna yesterday.

According to him, “We have taken the outcome of the party’s gubernatorial primary election in good faith; we urge all those who have one issue or another in respect of the APC primary elections in the state to sheath their swords and embrace peace in the interest of our party.”

Ketso describe Umar Bago as “the people’s choice and the most popular and competent candidate among the contestants across all political parties in the state,” urging the party faithful in the zone to be united and work for his victory and that of the party in the forthcoming general election.

He declared that: “It is God in His wisdom that chose Bago for us, so we cannot question God.”

Addressing the party faithful, Bago appealed to all those who have cases in court in respect to the last party primary election to withdraw such cases and embrace dialogue.

Bago said the government “is large enough to accommodate everyone,” promising to carry all stakeholders along and work with those who accepted the reconciliation move if elected.