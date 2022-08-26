NEMA Raises Flood Alert in Niger, Advises Riverine Communities to Move Upland

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has raised the alarm about impending flood in parts of Niger State and advised the people especially those in the riverine areas to move upland.

NEMA also tasked residence in the state to clear all blocked drains and gutters to facilitate free flow of water.

NEMA Operations’ Officer in Minna, Ms. Zainab Saidu, said in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday that the impending flood would be as a result of rains, which have followed the predicted pattern.

“It is expedient that members of the riverine communities start moving to higher grounds because consistent rainfall would increase water levels of different rivers across the state.

“This prediction is already playing out in the state as there has been consistent rainfall in recent weeks after the brief dry spell experienced.

“It is expected that the phenomenon will reduce the absorption capacity of the soil thereby leading to mass runoff water on the soil surface. Drainages /culverts should be cleared for water to flow freely without affecting buildings,” Saidu said advised.

She maintained that the increase in water levels would lead to flooding of houses, structures, farmlands in communities situated along river banks.

Saidu disclosed that the 2022 seasonal climate prediction length of the planting season would be longer in southern part of the state lasting for about 182 days in Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas while the cropping season for Rafi, Shiroro and Munya would be from 154 to 163 days.

In the case of Rijau, it would likely have less than 140 days, she said, adding that the rainfall amount in the southern part particularly in Agaie and Lapai would be 1460mm.

Sai’du added that the predicted rainfall amount for Munya, Wushishi, Mashegu, Bosso, Chanchaga and Paikoro Local Government Areas would likely be from 1260mm to 1360mm while Rijau in northern part will experience below 1100mm.

She, therefore, advised farmers in the local government areas “to be guided by the statistics to avoid loss of wealth and livelihoods” adding that “NEMA will continue to sensitise people on the risks around them to save lives and property”