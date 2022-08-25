Traditional Rulers Warned against Breach of Security in Bauchi

The Chairman, Bogoro Local Government, Bauchi State, Mr. Iliya Habila, has warned traditional rulers and the people of the area against acts that could breach peace and security.

The chairman made the statement in Bogoro yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting of traditional, religious leaders, security agents and other stakeholders in the LGA.

Habila urged the traditional and religious leaders not to accept any stranger except after due and thorough scrutiny had been carried out by the authorities.

He also cautioned Fulani groups against indiscriminate acceptance of strangers whose mission and purposes were obscured.

According to him, Bogoro LGA is relatively peaceful but surrounded with neighbouring towns, villages and some parts of Plateau which had security challenges

”Hence the need to be extremely cautious in entertaining strangers.

”Following pressures from the neighboring local governments and Plateau, there are bad elements that can make attempts to come to this local government which is detrimental to relative peace and security enjoyed by us.”

On the relationship between farmers and herders, especially during the rainy season, the chairman advised both parties not to take the laws into their hands in cases of breach of

any law.

Habila, who advised farmers against blocking cattle routes, also urged herders against destruction of farmlands in order to continue enjoying the existing harmonious relationships.

The chairman, however, commended the three district heads of Bogoro, Boi and Lusa as well as security agents in the area for their prompt report and mediation in crises.

In their separate remarks, the District Head of Bogoro, Boi and Lusa, Mr Nuhu Tafida, Malam Bala Likita and Lusa Dauda Zaman, appreciated the Local Government Chairman for providing an avenue for the interaction and an avenue to strengthen security in the area.