NDLEA Seizes, Destroys N2bn Hard Drugs in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Akwa Ibom State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently arrest and seized 90 kilograms of hard drugs substance suspected to be Amphetamine, and others worth N2 billion during routine operations in the state.

This was disclosed at the second public destruction of illicit drug exhibits in the state by the NDLEA in Uyo, yesterday.

Speaking on the development, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Moses Ekpo, said the state government will do everything within its power to contribute to the attainment of zero case profile in drug related offences in the state and Nigeria at large.

The deputy governor, who described the event as epochal, said it was a positive report card on the work of the agency as well as the product of the healthy collaboration existing between the agency and state government.

He commended the leadership of the agency under Brig-General Buba Marwa(rtd), noting that his appointment has positively altered the performance narrative of the agency nationwide.

According to him, the efforts of the NDLEA have resulted in the upsurge of drug seizures, arrest and convictions at critical drug corridors across the country.

He noted that the state command of the agency made a recent arrest and seizure of 90 kilograms of substance suspected to be Amphetamine and other seizures recorded during routine operations, with street value estimated at more than N2 billion.

“This has obviously rubbed off on the Akwa Ibom State office, with the result that we have been able to more effectively contain the challenges of drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he stated.

While appreciating the role and contributions of the United States government and the United Nations to the success story of the agency, he also thanked other security agencies for their support to the work of NDLEA.

The deputy governor urged the federal government to further empower NDLEA with more funding to enable them to not only give support to state offices, but procure needed work tools for a revolution in the fight against unhealthy drug use.

“I call on Nigerians to team up with government in the war against drug-use and illicit trafficking. The negative implications of drug-abuse are far- reaching, including adverse effects on the health of our people, avoidable road accidents and drug-related criminality,” Ekpo appealed.

He opined that if the present tempo of work in fighting the scourge of drug abuse was sustained with cooperation from non- state actors and parents, there would be no more weeds to burn in the near future.

Speaking on behalf of Marwa, the Agency Secretary, Barr. Shedrach Haruna, announced that destruction of illicit drugs totalling 2.768 tonnes seized between 2014 to September 2021.

He said the last public destruction of illicit drugs in Akwa Ibom was carried out in 2014 in line with the Agency’s Act which mandates it to take measures for the destruction of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Haruna said the agency will not rest on its oars, but would continue to exploit all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the country of the menace of hard drugs.

He mentioned that the NDLEA is not only involved in arrest and prosecution of drug offenders, but also tackling the scourge through aggressive drug awareness and sensitzation programmes targeting the vulnerable youths and other groups.

He disclosed that the agency recently launched a 24/7 toll-free call centre for members of the public who may need help on drug related matters.

Marwa appreciated the federal and state governments and other partners for their support and determination in kicking drugs out of Nigeria.

The destroyed drugs included cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.