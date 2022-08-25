  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

It is time to unleash new acts with my record label- Emmanuel Taiwo

World | 15 hours ago

The axiom that there is more than a drop of greatness in every man aptly describes the big moves and plans being executed by US-based serial entrepreneur, Emmanuel Taiwo, otherwise known as King Tea.

As he continues to break new grounds through investments in different sectors and building a lasting legacy for himself as a serious-minded entrepreneur, King Tea is equally not slowing down in his quest to provide viable music platform for numerous young and creative rising music acts.

His record label, King Tea Music World was established a few years ago and has produced a number music acts who are currently pushing their music dreams through King Tea’s support.

Over the last few years, King Tea has established himself as forward-looking young man with a burning passion for music and entertainment as he has worked with a number of music acts from within and outside Nigeria.

His decision to float a record label stemmed from his experience in the entertainment sector as his dad is a notable Nigerian movie actor popular as Soji Omobanke.

If there is one thing you can’t take away from serial entrepreneur and record label owner, it is his penchant for winning and never giving up on his dreams.
 
From music to fashion and business, King Tea has his hands in different pies and has conrinued to expand his frontiers into new areas where others don’t dare.

He has however revealed that some of the music acts on his label would be dropping fresh music videos and songs before the end of the year.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.