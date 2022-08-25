It is time to unleash new acts with my record label- Emmanuel Taiwo

The axiom that there is more than a drop of greatness in every man aptly describes the big moves and plans being executed by US-based serial entrepreneur, Emmanuel Taiwo, otherwise known as King Tea.

As he continues to break new grounds through investments in different sectors and building a lasting legacy for himself as a serious-minded entrepreneur, King Tea is equally not slowing down in his quest to provide viable music platform for numerous young and creative rising music acts.

His record label, King Tea Music World was established a few years ago and has produced a number music acts who are currently pushing their music dreams through King Tea’s support.

Over the last few years, King Tea has established himself as forward-looking young man with a burning passion for music and entertainment as he has worked with a number of music acts from within and outside Nigeria.

His decision to float a record label stemmed from his experience in the entertainment sector as his dad is a notable Nigerian movie actor popular as Soji Omobanke.

If there is one thing you can’t take away from serial entrepreneur and record label owner, it is his penchant for winning and never giving up on his dreams.



From music to fashion and business, King Tea has his hands in different pies and has conrinued to expand his frontiers into new areas where others don’t dare.

He has however revealed that some of the music acts on his label would be dropping fresh music videos and songs before the end of the year.